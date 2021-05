Greensburg, IN — Cathleen Studer, Owner/Manager of the new Westmill Building, cuts the ribbon to her new facility while surrounded by local officials and business leaders at her Greensburg/Decatur County Chamber of Commerce ribbon cutting (pictured). The Westmill Building is located at 408 West Mill Street and is a business office complex that houses a conference room and several office spaces for rent/lease. Studer conducted tours of the facility and provided lunch after the ceremony.