Colorado struggles to fund addiction treatment services after sports gambling boom
Colorado embraced sports betting in a way few experts predicted. Gamblers ended up wagering $2.3 billion in the first year since it was introduced in May 2020. All together, the state’s Department of Revenue said gambling companies made $65 million in profits from May of 2020 to May of 2021. That calculates out to $6.5 million in tax revenue that the state will collect since the proceeds are taxed at 10%.www.cdcgamingreports.com