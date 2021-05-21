newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Colorado State

Colorado struggles to fund addiction treatment services after sports gambling boom

By Editorial policy
cdcgamingreports.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleColorado embraced sports betting in a way few experts predicted. Gamblers ended up wagering $2.3 billion in the first year since it was introduced in May 2020. All together, the state’s Department of Revenue said gambling companies made $65 million in profits from May of 2020 to May of 2021. That calculates out to $6.5 million in tax revenue that the state will collect since the proceeds are taxed at 10%.

www.cdcgamingreports.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Colorado State
Local
Colorado Sports
Local
Colorado Government
Local
Colorado Lifestyle
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sports Betting#Tax Revenue#Addiction Treatment#Equal Treatment#Department Of Revenue#Gambling Addictions#Gambling Companies#Treatment Programs#Gamblers#Money#People
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Hobbies
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Politics
News Break
Gambling
News Break
Sports
Related
Colorado Stategamblingnews.com

Regulators in Colorado Call Year of Sports Gambling a Success

Colorado has enjoyed a strong first year for its sports betting segment despite a global pandemic and shuttered operations at casinos. Colorado’s Revenue Department Satisfied with Sports Gambling Results. The Colorado Department of Revenue has released a statement commemorating the anniversary of the launch of sports betting in the Centennial...
Colorado StateProvidence Business News

Capital Good Fund expands into Colorado

PROVIDENCE – Rhode Island-based nonprofit lender Capital Good Fund continues to expand its reach, now offering its low-interest loans and financial services in Colorado, according to a news release. The expansion into Colorado as of May 3 marks the seventh state the community development financial institution serves through its loans...
GamblingCitizen Online

Letter: Help is available for gambling addiction

We all know that people can become addicted to drugs or alcohol, but did you know that it is possible for a person to become addicted to gambling? A person can develop an uncontrollable urge to gamble, in a similar way that others have an urge to use drugs. For the person struggling, making a bet is not just about winning or having fun. As with any other addiction, gambling becomes an emotional response to try to change the way they feel. As they continue gambling, they become more emotionally and mentally dependent on gambling activities, all while losing control. As a result, the impact of this addiction stretches beyond financial losses and can also include mood changes, damaged relationships, negative impacts in school or the workplace and could lead to suicidal thoughts or actions.
GamblingBusiness Monthly

Businesses to jockey for sports gambling

Maryland lawmakers ended the 2021 legislative session by passing a sports gaming bill. The Senate approved the amended bill 47-0, then the House of Delegates approved the final version 112-16-1. Maryland voters supported a 2020 ballot measure to approve sports gaming by a tally of two-to-one. It was anticipated that...
Plano, ILWSPY NEWS

Local Gambling Slump Affecting Municipal Funds

In the past 12 months of the COVID pandemic, the interest in video gaming machines has trended downward. That is bad news for local municipalities that receive a portion of the money wagered from the state. Twice, the state shut down gaming businesses, a total of five weeks. The following...
Healthkdll.org

State updates guidance for medications for addiction treatment

Just two years ago, the state released its first MAT Guide — a comprehensive set of recommendations for healthcare providers treating opioid use disorder. But a lot has changed since then, down to the name of the treatment. Back then, MAT stood for “Medication Assisted Treatment.” Now, it’s “Medications for Addiction Treatment.”
Florida StatePosted by
Florida Phoenix

Advocates want to boost resources for the 24-hour hotline in FL to respond to gambling addiction

Quality Journalism for Critical Times Expanding gambling in Florida, including legal sports betting and other casino games, would require additional resources to assist an expected increase of residents who could experience gambling addiction, according to a statewide council. During the special session on a new gaming compact that began Monday, the Florida Council on Compulsive Gambling wants lawmakers in both […] The post Advocates want to boost resources for the 24-hour hotline in FL to respond to gambling addiction appeared first on Florida Phoenix.
Illinois Statewjol.com

Illinois Receiving Over 100-Million In Mental Health, Addiction Treatment Funding

(AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite) Illinois is set to receive over 100-million dollars in federal funding to help communities struggling with mental health and addiction challenges. U.S. Senators Dick Durbin and Tammy Duckworth announced the funding yesterday that will come from the American Rescue Plan. The Illinois Democrats say the state Department of Human Services will receive over 54-million in Substance Abuse and Prevention Treatment Block Grant Funding and just over 50-million in Community Mental Services Block Grant funding. Duckworth says she and Durbin will work together to ensure that treatment programs continue to get needed funding.
Oregon Statestateofreform.com

Oregon’s economic and revenue forecast looks positive for health care

Oregon’s May 2021 Economic and Revenue Forecast released on Wednesday presents a bright outlook. The 2021-2023 forecast paints a better picture than what Governor Kate Brown’s budget reflected in December when the state was projecting “strong cost controls” in the health care system. COVID-19 federal aid and tax revenue played...
Michigan Stategamblingnews.com

iGaming, Sports Gambling Push Michigan over $1bn in Gambling Revenue

Michiganders love to gamble and, for years, the state missed out on all the revenue that it could have been earning from the gaming industry. Michigan has a few land-based casinos that have contributed to the local economy, but sports gambling and iGaming were missing from the equation. That changed this year, however, and the response has been more than significant. In less than four months, Michigan’s sports gambling and iGaming markets have reported total gross gaming revenue (GGR) of well over $1 billion.
Healthassociationsnow.com

Startup Stories: Mississippi Medical Marijuana Association

New associations launch to fill a void in their sector. Here, a state medical marijuana group tells us what got them started, what they’re working on now, and what they plan to do next. Starting point. A Mississippi ballot initiative that passed last fall legalized medical marijuana in the state....