I want to tell you a story about a taco, and also tell you a thing about Tim Duncan. First, though, let me tell you about a bus. My father drove a city bus in San Antonio for 34 years. It’s the only job I can remember him ever having. It’s a part of the memory package I have for him in my head. The attire changes—there was a period of time when his uniform was brown-based (dark brown pants and a tan short-sleeve button-up shirt); and there was a period of time when his uniform was blue-based (dark blue pants and a light blue short-sleeve button-up shirt); and also there was even a very brief period when he was allowed to wear jeans to work—but the job is always the same. It’s him and the bus. For decades, literally. And well over a million miles, literally.