Hublot Big Big Bang Unico SORAI Watch

uncrate.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleShinola's newest timepiece is a chronograph inspired by the golden age of stock car racing. $2,995. Bell & Ross Bellytanker Chronograph Negroni & Spritz Watches. Bell & Ross teamed up with The Rake to create these two playful watches inspired by classic drinks. $4500. Canned water company Liquid Death hired...

uncrate.com
InsideHook

Deal: Save Big on These Two Classic Timex Watches

We’ve waxed poetic many times before about our love for Timex’s Marlin and Q styles, both classic silhouettes that would make a handsome addition to your watch rotation. Even better, both watches are on sale at Urban Outfitters, with the Marlin now 40% off and the Q Stainless Steel Watch now 27% off.
The 8 Best Casual Watches for Men in 2021

A casual watch is the kind of timepiece that pairs excellently with all your outfits — it’s the kind of accessory that becomes so trusted that, without even thinking, you reach to put it on every morning. In general, a good casual watch has a couple of characteristics that will...
Chopard Happy Sport watch puts a playful spin on diamonds

The latest iterations of the Chopard Happy Sport watch recall the elegant design codes of the original, which innovatively paired stainless steel with diamonds. First conceived in 1993 by Chopard co-president Caroline Scheufele as a sports watch for women, the design offered both practicality and a refreshingly cheerful edge, and became a classic of the house.
Amazon Mother's Day Sale: Best Deals on Designer Sunglasses -- Gucci, Coach, Ray-Ban, Versace, & More

Whether you're looking for last-minute Mother's Day gifts or you're looking for spring accessories for yourself, there's no better time than now to shop for some new eyewear to add to your collection for sunnier days. Shade up at Amazon's Mother's Day Sale event and get up to 55% off your favorite brand's sunglasses. Mother's day is just days away, so shop now to get it in time!
Hands-On: Swatch Big Bold Bioceramic C-Black Watch

“Bioceramic” is the latest term added to the Swatch brand’s large repository of materials, styles, products, and technology. In this instance, Bioceramic refers to a novel ceramic material formulation currently reserved for the exclusive use of Swatch, within the larger Swatch Group. Swatch debuted it (virtually) in a fun video presentation that far exceeded the production level of most other digital watch release events over the last year (so, kudos to them on that). Delving deeper into the story, we learn that Bioceramic is a mixture of castor bean oil and traditional zirconium oxide. Blended forms of ceramic composites are by no means new. Castor bean oil is a natural compound derived from plants and has been used for a large variety of medical and industrial uses over the years. Castor bean oil can be used to produce a form of plastic, which, when combined with ceramics, makes Swatch Bioceramic. And I expect to see Swatch experiment heavily with this new material in its products for some years to come.
Forbes

Gucci Celebrates 100 Years With New Watches And A New Movement

Gucci is celebrating a very special anniversary in 2021, marking 100 years since the company’s founding by Guccio Gucci as a luxury fashion house in Florence. In the ensuing years, what started as a leather business grew to include all manner of luxury goods, among them handbags, ready-to-wear, footwear, fragrance and timepieces, which are now distributed worldwide.
Unmissable fashion auctions and bling for boys: What’s in fashion?

It’s been a long week, hasn’t it? Well, it’s time to put your feet up and catch up on what’s been happening in the glitzy, ditzy world of fashion. First up, we have some epic auctions coming your way — and better yet, there might be a handful of lots you can actually afford. And we have shoes galore, because, well, who doesn’t love shoes? As well as diamonds, young designers, a new It-bag… we even have some Chanel for you! What more could you want? Here’s what’s in fashion.
Naomi Osaka Has Swarovski Swooshes On Her NikeCourt Air Zoom GP Turbo

Celebrated athlete and fashion icon Naomi Osaka is expanding her NikeCourt range, this time by adding the Air Zoom GP Turbo to the lineage. What makes this forthcoming Naomi Osaka x NikeCourt Air Zoom GP Turbo special is the fact it is decked out in luxurious Swarovski crystal Swoosh insignias, along with a decorative motif on the heels. In terms of color, the pair sports a “Black,” “Dusty Amethyst,” and “White” outfit accented with tie-dye and iridescent overlays.
Robb Report

How to Make El Guapo, a Tequila Cocktail Made With Your Favorite Hot Sauce

The first time you encounter the El Guapo cocktail, you’d be forgiven for thinking it’s some kind of joke. For one, “El Guapo” means “the handsome one” in Spanish, and yet the name has been applied, in this case, to one of the ugliest drinks ever made. It’s like referring to a big guy as Tiny, or calling your nephew “Einstein” after you see him try to eat a palmful of sand. The El Guapo has pulpy lime husks and battered cucumber debris and flecks of black pepper floating in it, and is a lot of things, but as far as cocktails go, handsome is a bit of a stretch.
Kurupt FM share trailer for forthcoming film, Big In Japan: Watch

The first trailer for Kurupt FM’s new film, 'People Just Do Nothing: Big In Japan', has been released. Set for release on August 18th, the film will follow the infamous crew from the hit TV show as they set out on a series of adventures around Japan after their song is used on a Japanese TV show. The film is directed by Jack Clough, who worked on the original TV series as well as on shows such as 'Skins'.
13 best bottomless brunch spots in Melbourne

Bottomless brunch means serious business in Melbourne. Cafes and restaurants on every corner are offering a boozy brunch. Each are putting on their own unique spin to stand out from the crowd. We’re talking brunch with gospel singers, theatre shows and arcade games. We’ve sifted through the mix to find...
Maison Margiela x Reebok Releasing New Colorways of the Classic Leather Tabi and Club C

Maison Margiela and Reebok announce new colorways of the Classic Leather Tabi and Club C Maison Margiela as part of their ongoing collaboration. The Classic Leather Tabi will be available in both grey and red and the Club C Maison Margiela will be available in red. Drawing on codes evolved by creative director John Galliano, both silhouettes express the characteristics of the French fashion house through two of the sportswear brand’s most recognizable designs.
Review: Foundry Distilling Sinister Malt Whisky

Collaborations between beer and whiskey makers often yield mixed results. Far too often, the hops influence or some other variable will hijack the process, and the well-intended experiment loses the plot. Colorado’s Left Hand Brewing and its well-respected Milk Stout Nitro have been around for quite a bit, and the people behind Foundry may appear to be new on the block but have been around for a spell: the man behind the brand, Scott Bush, was the founder of Templeton Rye. After selling the company in 2016, he moved on to begin this new venture. Thus far, only rum, vodka, and gin have been produced, with this being the first whisky offering.
Ultra-Cheesy Tuna Melts

After the successful launch of its new Fresh Melts in select markets back in April, Subway has officially rolled out the menu nationwide. Subway's new Fresh Melts menu can now be found at participating locations and feature tasty options like the new Steak & Cheese Melt, Ham & Cheese Melt, and Tuna Melt. Each sandwich is made with a triple portion of cheese and is grilled to perfection instead of toasted like a regular sub. Of all the new Fresh Melts, the Tuna Melt is one of the most exciting. This gooey sandwich consists of 100% real wild-caught tuna, mixed with mayo, fresh onion, and melted provolone cheese, all served on your choice of grilled bread.
Friday Cocktail Hour: The Mezcal Sour

A Tommy’s Margarita cocktail replaces the orange liqueur with agave syrup. The drink is credited to Julio Bermejo, a bartender at the well-known San Francisco Mexican restaurant in the 1990s, according to liquor.com, which goes on to say: “It became emblematic of the lighter, fresher style of eating and drinking that was taking place in California.” Which is a good observation. Until you think about it—because it not. The cocktail is not lighter; you’ve got the same amount of sweetener. And it’s not fresher; what does that even mean?
What Is A Negroni And What Does It Taste Like?

It's bright red, comes in a simple drinking glass, and is certainly anything but bland. James Bond enjoyed one when he wasn't feeling his trademark martini, and Orson Welles was also a fan, reflecting that "the bitters are excellent for your liver, the gin is bad for you. They balance each other" (via Difford's Guide). It's none other than the fabulous and sophisticated Negroni, a drink that exudes coolness and chic simplicity.