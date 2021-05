If you can’t beat them, eat them. Let us explain: Everybody’s buzzing about Brood X, a generation of millions of cicadas that have been burrowed in the earth for 17 years and are due to emerge by the swarm later this month, all up and down the eastern coast. While the sudden arrival of countless flying insects—which have red eyes and up to an inch and a half in body length—might seem alarming, it’s also kind of tasty.