Back At You Announces Automated Listing Video Technology For Real Estate Professionals

LOS ANGELES (PRWEB) May 21, 2021. Back At You, the leader in the real estate software space for social media and back-office solutions, announces the release of their Automated Listing Video technology. This new feature aims at maximizing a real estate professional’s listing exposure with automated property videos to share online. Integrated seamlessly within Back At You’s Social BAY, the new Automated Listing Video feature allows agents to create aesthetically pleasing, cohesive, and effective marketing videos without the knowledge of being a professional videographer.

