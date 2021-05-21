New survey a 'first step' to dismantling anti-Black racism, says researcher

Time: 10:30am - 12:00pm EDT Repeats monthly (to Dec 17) Location: Virtual Join members from the Diversity, Equity & Inclusion Committee for an interactive workshop on anti-Asian racism and explore history, race, bias, and identity. Develop strategies and learn more about campus resources that can help you become an upstander and ally. The DEI Anti-Asian Racism Training will help participants learn more about anti-Asian racism, how racism manifests itself, and what it means to be an anti-racist. This interactive workshop will help participants explore Asian history, race, bias, and identity. Attendees will develop strategies and learn more about campus resources to help them become upstanders and allies. Join on your computer or mobile app, see link to register Or call in (audio only) +1 908-512-7307,,460554027# United States, Elizabeth Phone Conference ID: 460 554 027# Find a local number | Reset PIN.