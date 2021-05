When does Rafael Nadal officially become the underdog in a match on clay? When he’s down a set? A set and a break? A set and nearly two breaks? Match point?. To anyone who watched Nadal’s wild and woolly 3-6, 6-4, 7-6 (3) comeback win over Denis Shapovalov in Rome on Thursday, that last answer must seem like the correct one. Rafa trailed by all of the above scores, and yet still managed to slide and slither and scramble his way to a victory in three and a half hours.