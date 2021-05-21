Broken valve causes major issues for Pride of Wildcat Land
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - A broken valve in the band storage room has caused major issues for the Kansas State University Marching Band. The Kansas State University Marching Band says in a Facebook post that on Tuesday night, a valve in the band storage room where it keeps uniforms and instruments broke in the basement of McCain Auditorium. It said about 25-30 cases were completely soaked and ruined with possible damage to instruments.www.wibw.com