Manhattan, KS

Broken valve causes major issues for Pride of Wildcat Land

By Sarah Motter
WIBW
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleMANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - A broken valve in the band storage room has caused major issues for the Kansas State University Marching Band. The Kansas State University Marching Band says in a Facebook post that on Tuesday night, a valve in the band storage room where it keeps uniforms and instruments broke in the basement of McCain Auditorium. It said about 25-30 cases were completely soaked and ruined with possible damage to instruments.

