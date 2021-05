After a 102-94 loss to the Cavaliers, the Celtics are officially in the play-in tournament starting next week after falling to .500 on the regular season at 35-35. It’s certainly been a disappointing stretch of losses for Boston — on the court losing 9 of their last 13 games and off the court with Jaylen Brown out for the remainder of the year with torn wrist ligament and Robert Williams’ availability in limbo with turf toe. However, with a chance to compete in the postseason, the Celtics will do everything to put their best foot forward.