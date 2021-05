EDWARDSVILLE — Tuesday night movies are back at the Wildey Theatre starting Tuesday, May 18. The series was canceled for more than a year due to the COVID-19 pandemic. “I’m looking forward to having people back in the theatre and just thinking about it puts a big smile on my face,” Wildey manager Al Canal said. “Our last Tuesday movie was March 10, 2020, although we have done a couple of movies since then with limited capacity. I’m glad to see we can start doing movies again and it’s another step in the right direction.