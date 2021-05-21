newsbreak-logo
Forget Bennifer 2.0: These real-life love stories are just as romantic

By Doree Lewak
New York Post
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleYes, Bennifer is back, but mere mortals are also having romantic reunions with long-lost flames. Things are said to be heating up between Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez, who were engaged in 2002, after just four months of dating, but split in 2004. This month, they stepped out together, offering fresh hope to romantics everywhere about the possibility of reconnecting with “the One” years, or even decades, after a breakup.

nypost.com
