Julius Randle has been an absolute star this season and actually credited some of that improvement from watching Kawhi Leonard. "I really watched a lot of Kawhi and his championship run with Toronto, and for me watching that, it helped me learn what I really wanted to be specific about as far as being able to get to spots on the court," Randle said on a podcast with Adrian Wojnarowski. "Last year was a big learning experience for me, like, I can’t just bully to the rim every time — it’s not going to be just shoot threes or bully to the rim. I’ve got to have some kind of in-between game where defenses load up on me, I can get to my spots and rise."