Washington County and others move down to 'lower' COVID-19 risk level

Johannes Eisele/AFP via Getty Images

By Emily Scarvie

(PORTLAND, Ore.) Starting Friday, five Oregon counties will move down to the “lower" COVID-19 risk level, KATU reports.

The counties are Benton, Deschutes, Hood River, Lincoln and Washington, Gov. Kate Brown announced Tuesday.

At the “low risk” level, restaurants, theaters, gyms and other indoor entertainment venues can allow 50% capacity indoors. The closing time for bars and restaurants is extended to midnight. Retail capacity is expanded to 75%.

The five counties have all reached 65% of their population over the age of 16 having received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine. This benchmark was announced by the governor earlier this month, and also includes submitting an equity plan in order to be moved down to “low risk.”

Multnomah County has reached the 65% benchmark, but has not yet submitted its equity plan.

Once Oregon reaches the statewide goal of 70% of people 16 and older receiving at least one vaccine dose, the risk level framework will be lifted. Gov. Brown said the state is expected to reach this goal in mid-late June.