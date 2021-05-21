NOTICE OF INTENT TO VACATE EASEMENTS

NOTICE OF FINAL AGENCY ACTION BY THE SOUTHWEST FLORIDA WATER MANAGEMENT DISTRICT. Notice is given that the District’s Final Agency Action is approval of an Environmental Resource Permit (ERP) for the proposed outdoor classroom and boardwalk located within state lands known as Chinsegut Wildlife and Environmental Area. The project is located in Hernando County, Section(s) 25, Township 21 South, Range 19 East. The permit applicant is Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission_ whose address is _2574 Seagate Dr., Rm 240, Tallahassee, FL 32301_. The File No. is 43029015.001. The file(s) pertaining to the project referred to above is available for inspection Monday through Friday except for legal holidays, 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m., at the Southwest Florida Water Management District, _7601 Hwy 301 North, Tampa, FL 33637-6759.