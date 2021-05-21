NOTICE OF INTENT TO VACATE EASEMENTS
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the Board of County Commissioners of Hernando County Florida, will hold a public hearing on June 22, 2021 at 9:00 a.m., in the County Commission Chambers, Room 160, Hernando County Administration Building, 20 North Main Street, Hernando County, Brooksville, Florida, to consider and determine whether or not the County will renounce and disclaim any right of the County and public in and to the hereinafter described easements:www.hernandosun.com