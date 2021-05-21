newsbreak-logo
Where to park for 'Tardy Gras' parade; the do's and don'ts

By Jiani Navarro
WALA-TV FOX10
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleMOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -- Thousands of people are expected to line the streets of Downtown Mobile for 'Tardy Gras' parade Friday evening, which means parking might be an issue. Mobile Police Cpl. Chris Levy said there are plenty of places for people to park, "downtown there are a lot of parking lots, they're all well light and they're safe. They're a really good place to park and they're all really close to the parade routes."

