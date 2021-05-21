North Texas LGBT Chamber and Austin LGBT Chamber holds ‘Pride across Texas’ online networking event
Pride across Texas is an open event that gives participants opportunities for networking amongst LGBT allies and speakers. As pride month is approaching this June, the Austin LGBT Chamber of Commerce and North Texas LGBT Chamber are teaming up on Thursday, May 27, to speak on how corporate America interacts with LGBT consumers and if some companies' allyship is genuine or questionable.