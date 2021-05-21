newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

The Atlanta Falcons Have Opened the Door for Bill Belichick to Secure the Missing Piece of a Super Bowl Roster

By Stephen Sheehan
Posted by 
Sportscasting
Sportscasting
 1 day ago
Cover picture for the article

Based on everything the New England Patriots have done the past few months, it’s safe to say Bill Belichick didn’t like what he saw from his team last season. After missing the playoffs for the first time since 2008 (when Tom Brady tore his ACL in Week 1), Belichick refused to play it safe this offseason. Instead, he took a surprisingly aggressive approach to upgrade a roster that lacked starting-caliber players at key positions.

www.sportscasting.com
Sportscasting

Sportscasting

150K+
Followers
16K+
Post
126M+
Views
ABOUT

Sports are serious, fun, competitive, and memorable, and at Sportscasting, we strive to thrill and entertain readers with our content the same way the games do. We cover rumors, stats, players, trades, teams, and trends in all the major sports and beyond. If it’s happening in the world of sports, then we’re on it. Our site launched in early 2019, so we are new to the game, but we want to be the top destination for the best coverage you’ll find anywhere online.

 https://www.sportscasting.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Oklahoma State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tom Brady
Person
Cam Newton
Person
Jeff Schultz
Person
Julio Jones
Person
Mac Jones
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#Colts#Bowl Games#The New England Patriots#Acl#The Athletic#Chargers#Pff Ne Patriots#Nfl Teams#49ers#Missed Games#Nfl History#England
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Indianapolis Colts
NFL Teams
New England Patriots
News Break
Super Bowl
News Break
NFL
News Break
Football
News Break
Sports
NFL Teams
Baltimore Ravens
NFL Teams
Atlanta Falcons
Related
NFLPosted by
92.9 The Game

Who will be in Atlanta longer: Freddie or Julio?

Atlanta Braves first baseman Freddie Freeman and Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Julio Jones have both been in the news recently and for, somewhat, the same reason: their contract situations. Who is more likely to be with their respective team in 2022?
NFLPosted by
NESN

Rob Gronkowski Sheds Light On State Of Relationship With Bill Belichick

Rob Gronkowski and Bill Belichick haven’t chopped it up much at all since the tight end left New England after the 2019 NFL season. This apparently isn’t due to bad blood between the future Hall of Famers, however. During a recent appearance on ESPN’s “#Greeny” podcast, Gronkowski explained where things...
NFLBoston Herald

Guregian: Tom Brady’s homecoming will be epic

Grudge matches between legendary quarterbacks and their former teams aren’t new in the NFL. Joe Montana, who won four Super Bowls in San Francisco, played against the 49ers not long after being traded to the Chiefs. Peyton Manning, who spent 14 seasons in Indianapolis, winning a championship, took on the...
NFLPewter Report

Brady Sr. Makes Bold Proclamation For Bucs-Patriots

Tom Brady sure seemed fired up for the Bucs-Patriots game in Week 4 after sounding off about it on Wednesday. Not Bucs quarterback Thomas Edward Patrick Brady Jr, though, but the father of the GOAT, Tom Brady Sr. The elder Brady called into the radio show “Zolak and Bertrand” on...
NFLPatsFans.com

Patriots News and NFL Notes: 5 Things to Know 5/12

1) We now know who the Patriots will face in Week 1 to open the 2021 season, as the league released the list of games for the opening weekend. The season kicks off on Thursday, September 9th with a battle between the Cowboys and Buccaneers on Thursday Night Football in Tampa Bay.
NFLPosted by
11Alive

Atlanta Falcons 2021 schedule released

ATLANTA — The Atlanta Falcons 2021 schedule is here! It all kicks off on September, 12 against the Philadelphia Eagles at a home game at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. One week later, the Falcons will open up at Raymond James Stadium against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Falcons have one primetime game...
NFLchatsports.com

The Atlanta Falcons backfield is wide open

Nov 29, 2020; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Carolina Panthers running back Mike Davis (28) warms up before the game against the Minnesota Vikings at U.S. Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brad Rempel-USA TODAY Sports. With the departure of Todd Gurley, the Atlanta Falcons are set to have a full-blown competition at running...
NFLsportstalkatl.com

Early 2021 Falcons 53-man roster prediction

Quarterback – 2 Even though I am intrigued by the potential of Felipe Franks, I would be shocked if he made the active roster this season. There’s no reason for the Falcons to carry more than two quarterbacks, and McCarron was brought in to be the backup; he’s been a more than capable backup quarterback for his entire career. Franks is a solid developmental option for the practice squad, but he won’t be a part of the 53-man roster.
NFLGloucester Daily Times

Game of century: Bill vs. Tom Sunday night, Oct. 3, the whole world will be watching dynamic matchup

We knew it was going to happen eventually, Bill Belichick and the New England Patriots versus Tom Brady and Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Buccaneers were on listed on the Patriots’ future opponents schedule for 2021 three years ago. And, of course, Brady officially left in March of 2020, forcing us to look ahead at their future matchup as soon as the signing was official.
NFLThe Falcoholic

The Falcoholic’s annual NFL schedule roundtable

All that’s left to determine now is the roster. The Falcons have gone through an offseason where they’ve turned over their front office and coaching staff, made a bunch of significant changes to the team, and now have their 2021 schedule in hand. As always, our staff reacted to the...
NFLcountry1025.com

Patriots expected to host Bucs early in 2021 season

According to multiple reports, the New England Patriots will host the Super Bowl LV champion Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 4 of the 2021 NFL season. The long-awaited Tom Brady vs Bill Belichick matchup will take place in prime time on “Sunday Night Football,” according to Bleacher Report’s Master Tesfatsion on Twitter. Scott Zolak of 98.5 The Sports Hub said this week that the game would be in early October; Week 4 falls on Sunday, Oct. 3.
NFLPosted by
Fox Sports Radio

Week 4 Will Be a Nightmare for Bill Belichick

Today on The Odd Couple with Chris Broussard and Rob Parker, the guys discuss the NFL releasing their schedule for the 2021 season. The Week 4 matchup between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the New England Patriots will probably be the most hyped-up regular season game in NFL history. Tom Brady has a chance to become NFL’s all-time leader in passing yards in his return to Foxborough. Chris believes that this matchup can be a nightmare for Patriots HC Bill Belichick and could serve a reminder that he could’ve had continued success with Brady if they built around him.
NFLUSA Today

Atlanta Falcons field 39-man rookie minicamp roster

Nobody can say the Atlanta Falcons aren’t taking full advantage of this weekend’s rookie minicamp. First-year head coach Arthur Smith and general manager Terry Fontenot have added the maximum number of rookie and veteran tryout candidates to an already big camp roster. The Falcons drafted nine college prospects, signed 20...