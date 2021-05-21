newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Economy

Matching money mindset with fixed index annuity (FIA) benefits

Insurance News Net
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleIt may seem self-evident, but there is a direct correlation between annuity awareness and annuity preference. According to the Secure Retirement Institute, 83% of annuity owners view annuities favorably; that number is cut in half (41%) for non-annuity owners.1 By and large, consumers are unaware of key benefits that annuities provide. By emphasizing the benefits unique to annuities like protecting assets from volatility while generating lifelong income can help bridge knowledge gaps and build long-term solutions.

insurancenewsnet.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Retirement Income#Fia#Fixed Income#Equity Investment#Financial Investment#Fia#American Equity#Assetshield#Incomeshield#Limra#The Department Of Labor#Fixed Index Annuities#Annuity Perceptions#Key Benefits#Money#Investment Objectives#Long Term Solutions#Financial Knowledge#Lifelong Income Reserves#Tax
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Economy
Related
Personal FinanceParadise Post

Measuring the value of a financial professional | Mootz

What is a relationship with a financial professional worth to an investor? A 2019 study by Vanguard, one of the world’s largest money managers, attempted to answer that question. Vanguard’s whitepaper concluded that when an investor works with a professional and receives that level of investment advice, they may see...
Personal FinanceTimes-Union Newspaper

Tips for Creating Your Retirement Investment Plan

One of the questions we are most frequently asked is, “What should I be doing to save for retirement?” The first step is to start contributing to your retirement plan, either through your employer or through you own private plan. If you work for an employer who matches your contributions, the next step is make sure you capture all of your employer’s matching dollars. For example, if your employer matches 50% up to 6%, your goal should be to save at least 6% of your salary in order to earn every dollar your employer is willing to contribute to your plan.
Personal FinancePosted by
Record-Journal

MONEY MATTERS: Defending your retirement savings

For most investors, it’s no surprise that markets are subject to up-and-down fluctuations over time. And if you are investing with a long-term perspective, it’s pretty common for your portfolio to experience temporary declines in value. Given enough time, markets generally have shown an ability to overcome losses and help investors continue to accumulate wealth.
Personal FinanceMarshall News Messenger

Financial focus: Financial tips for the self-employed

Being self-employed has some benefits: You get to choose your own hours, you don’t have to count “vacation days” and you’ll never worry about getting downsized. On the other hand, you’re truly on your own – there’s no employer-sponsored retirement plan and no benefits package. So, if you’ve recently started a business or become a “gig worker,” possibly due to the COVID-19 pandemic, what can you do to get on the road to financial security?
Businesswww.kiplinger.com

Annuities: 10 Things You Must Know

Annuities aren't new. The annuity concept dates back to early Rome, when citizens would make a lump-sum payment to a contract called an annua in exchange for income payments received once a year for the rest of their lives. As traditional sources of guaranteed retirement income -- such as pensions...
EconomyPosted by
InsuranceNewsNet

Sales Contests Likely Losers Under DOL Rule

Navigating sales incentives will be among the toughest parts of abiding by the Department of Labor’s investment advice rule. That is one of the tricky aspects identified by a panel discussing “Prohibited Transaction Exemption 2020-02: Registered Broker Dealer Compliance Considerations” presented by LIMRA, LOMA and SRI on Wednesday. Panelist Fred...
Lakeland, FLThe Ledger

Your Money: Understand how your adviser gets paid

Earlier this year, the Biden Administration announced that Trump-era changes to the way investment advice is regulated would be allowed to take effect. This decision surprised many observers who expected the new rules to be revisited and more stringent standards set. In 2019, the Securities and Exchange Commission adopted new...
Personal Financefedweek.com

The Costs and Benefits of Variable Annuities

Variable annuity costs are higher than mutual fund expense ratios. In return for the higher cost, investors receive some advantages mutual funds can’t offer:. * Investment income inside a variable annuity is not taxed until withdrawal. Mutual fund investments generally throw off taxable income each year, which can lead to higher income taxes, exposure to the alternative minimum tax (AMT), and taxation of Social Security benefits.
Personal FinanceFOXBusiness

Retirement balances for IRA, 401(k) and 403(b) accounts hit record levels: Fidelity Investments

Americans’ retirement savings account balances hit record levels in the first quarter despite the financial challenges brought on by the coronavirus pandemic. New data released by Fidelity Investments showed record balances among 401(k), 403(b) and IRA savings accounts in the first quarter of 2021, with double-digit percent increases when compared with the same quarter last year.
Personal Financecommunityjournal.net

Leveraging Financial Accounts To Minimize Tax Burdens

Paying taxes isn’t a favorite pastime of most Americans. And in retirement, paying higher taxes can be an unwelcome surprise when the financial plan did not account for them. A survey by Nationwide revealed that over one-third of current retirees didn’t consider how taxes could impact their income when they...
Personal FinancePosted by
Kiplinger

Managing Your Debt in Retirement

If you’re retired or getting ready to retire, sailing off into that sunset takes a lot of preparation. One aspect of retirement that you may not consider is how outstanding debts can hamper your retirement plans. It’s a good time to think about this, because retiree debt is on the rise: In the course of 2020 alone, average retiree debt rose by $9,979 to nearly $20,000 — an increase of 104%.
Personal FinanceReporter

PERSONAL FINANCE: Adjusting your money mindset [Column]

Money is a powerful force in our lives. We’re required to think about money — how much we have, how much we want, how to get more of it — on a regular basis. Undoubtedly, how we think about money influences our emotions and behaviors. For these reasons, if you’re serious about improving your financial life, it can be helpful to examine your money mindset, look for patterns that may interfere with your personal goals, and replace what hinders you with more productive habits.
Personal FinanceFinancial-Planning.com

RILA sales surge as advisors steer annuities into client retirement portfolios

Sales of variable annuities reached their highest quarterly level in more than five years, with the hottest flavor of the insurance-like contracts driving the upswing, according to preliminary data from a research group. Registered index-linked annuities (RILAs), insurance-industry jargon for consumer contracts that are tied to stock indexes but that...
Personal FinanceAlbany Times Union (blog)

What Is an Annuity?

If you search online, you can find people who think that annuities can be smart investments for individuals and others who think that they’re terrible scams. The reasoning behind this is that there are a lot of different annuity products available out there. For this reason, it’s important to do your research when you’re considering this option.
Marketsbenefitspro.com

Connect millennials’ investment mindset with benefits

Millennials have faced one financial hurdle after another: the 2008 financial crisis, student-loan debt, soaring living costs and now financial difficulties due to the pandemic. A survey by Insider and Morning Consult found that while 70% of millennials have a savings account, 58% have a balance under $5,000. Despite their best financial efforts, a large debt load on average is preventing them from saving as much as they’d like. Though many don’t carry credit card debt or may owe less than $5,000, about 68% of millennials born between 1981 and 1988 are still paying off their student loans.
Personal FinanceInvestor's Business Daily

8 Alternative Paths For Retirement Savings That Do Not Include 401(k)s

The 401(k) turbocharged many people's retirement savings during the coronavirus pandemic. For those people with access to one and who have the discipline, wealth and job stability to afford one, 401(k) assets rose, to $6.7 trillion overall. But in recent years, some critics beat down the 401(k), claiming the tool...
Income TaxNBC Miami

New Teen Investing Accounts May Deliver a Surprise Tax Bill

Fidelity Investments announced Tuesday a new investing account for teens, ages 13 to 17. But these accounts may deliver a “kiddie tax” bill for earnings above a certain threshold. Financial experts say there are ways for parents to avoid a surprise, however. Fidelity Investments announced Tuesday a new investing account...