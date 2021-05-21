Matching money mindset with fixed index annuity (FIA) benefits
It may seem self-evident, but there is a direct correlation between annuity awareness and annuity preference. According to the Secure Retirement Institute, 83% of annuity owners view annuities favorably; that number is cut in half (41%) for non-annuity owners.1 By and large, consumers are unaware of key benefits that annuities provide. By emphasizing the benefits unique to annuities like protecting assets from volatility while generating lifelong income can help bridge knowledge gaps and build long-term solutions.insurancenewsnet.com