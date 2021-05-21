Dallas County Sheriff’s Report May 21

The daily log of the calls for service is unavailable due to an ongoing software issue in the Dallas County Sheriff’s office. David Brown of Des Moines was traveling eastbound on U.S. Interstate 80 at the 100 mile marker. While traveling in the right hand lane, Brown went to switch lanes when he observed another vehicle in the left hand lane. That vehicle, driven by Joy Vanderhorst of Arvada, Colorado, then crossed into the right hand lane in front of Brown, who hit his brakes but lost control and entered the ditch with Vanderhorst’s vehicle. Vanderhorst was taken to Mercy by Stuart EMS. Brown reported no injuries. Damage was estimated to Brown’s vehicle at $4,000, and Vanderhorst’s vehicle sustained approximately $5,000 damage.