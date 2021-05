NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the Board of County Commissioners of Hernando County Florida, on Tuesday, May 25, 2021, at 9:00 a.m. or soon thereafter, in the Hernando County Government Center, County Commission Chambers, 20 N. Main St, Rm 160, Brooksville, Florida, intends to consider a purchase agreement for the sale of the real estate located at Little Farms Drive, Hernando County, Florida and further described as: