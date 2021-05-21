newsbreak-logo
Big Change in Leadership at Venerable HIV Organization GMHC

By Neal Broverman
hivplusmag.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleOne of the most prominent HIV organizations in the country is losing its leader. Kelsey Louie (pictured above) is stepping down as CEO of New York's GMHC (formerly known as Gay Men's Health Crisis) after seven years at the helm, Gay City News reports. Louie will soon take over leadership at The Door, a New York organization that provides services to youth.

www.hivplusmag.com
