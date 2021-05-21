Big Change in Leadership at Venerable HIV Organization GMHC

As a part of my series about “Life and Leadership Lessons Learned In The Military,” I had the pleasure of interviewing Erik Therwanger. Erik is the founder of Think GREAT and draws from his experiences as a U.S. Marine, executive business leader, sales professional, and entrepreneur to help organizations achieve new levels of success. He uniquely combines leadership development, team building, sales training, and goal-setting into strategies and techniques that empower team members and leaders to exceed expectations. Erik has inspired audiences at companies such as US Bank, Sam’s Club, Shutterfly, RE/MAX, Hubbard Broadcasting, Thomson Reuters, U.S. Foods, armed services commands ranging from the Air National Guard to the U.S. Marine Corps, charities like The American Cancer Society, law enforcement and government agencies, and organizations in the health care and education industries. Think GREAT is a Certified Veteran-Owned Business, and Erik is also the author of The Think GREAT Collection. Erik shares the successful, proven concepts in his six books to give individuals and organizations the competitive edge needed to achieve new success levels. As a speaker and coach, Erik’s training sessions provide the tools needed to achieve greater results. He also empowers audiences with a lasting message of inspiration as he describes his life-changing experience of being his wife’s caregiver during her four bouts with cancer. Erik’s interactive and entertaining style engages audiences as he empowers them to open new possibilities in their personal and professional lives. Erik’s 3 Pillars of Business Greatness allows organizations to achieve greater results by providing dynamic programs and resources to enhance leadership development, strategic planning, and sales excellence — building a stronger foundation. As a trainer and speaker for the spouses of armed services personnel, Erik is deeply aware of their challenges and sacrifices. To help support their education and career goals, Erik founded the Think GREAT Foundation, dedicated to awarding scholarships to military spouses.