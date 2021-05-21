SWFWMD PERMIT APPLICATION

Notice is hereby given that W.B. Lounge, LLC intends to apply to the South Carolina Department of Revenue for a license/permit that will allow the sale and ON premises consumption of beer, and wine, at 7950 Bluff Road, Gadsden, SC 29052. To object to the issuance of this permit/license, written protest must be postmarked no later than May 23, 2021. For a protest to be valid, it must be in writing, and should include the following information: (1) the name, address and telephone number of the person filing the protest; (2) the specific reasons why the application should be denied; (3) that the person protesting is willing to attend a hearing (if one is requested by the applicant); (4) that the person protesting resides in the same county where the proposed place of business is located or within five miles of the business; and, (5) the name of the applicant and the address of the premises to be licensed. Protests must be mailed to: S. C. Department of Revenue, ATTN: ABL, P.O. Box 125, Columbia, SC 29214; or faxed to: (803) 896-0110. (5-7-2021,5-14-2021,5-21-2021)