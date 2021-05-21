newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Hernando County, FL

NOTICE OF PROPOSED RULEMAKING

hernandosun.com
 1 day ago

PURPOSE AND EFFECT: The handbooks/manuals sets forth standards for the operation of the Hernando County School Board. The purpose for revising these handbook/manuals is to align the content to reflect applicable statutory language and incorporate best practices regarding the subject matter herein. SUMMARY OF RULE: The following revisions are expected...

www.hernandosun.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Brooksville, FL
Government
Hernando County, FL
Government
County
Hernando County, FL
State
Florida State
City
Brooksville, FL
Local
Florida Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Florida Statutes#Disability#Regulatory Standards#Law#Public Policies#Subject Matter#Hernando County Board#And1006#The Hernando Sun#The Tampa Bay Times#The School Board#Agency#The Hernando Schools#Aspx Hernando Sun#Rule#Specific Statutes#Regulatory Costs#Policy#Appropriate Arrangements#Tentative Approval
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Small Business
News Break
Politics
Related
Florida Statehernandosun.com

NOTICE OF INTENDED AGENCY ACTION BY THE SOUTHWEST FLORIDA WATER MANAGEMENT DISTRICT

NOTICE OF INTENDED AGENCY ACTION BY THE SOUTHWEST FLORIDA WATER MANAGEMENT DISTRICT. Notice is hereby provided that the Southwest Florida Water Management District determined that an Environmental Resource Permit would not be required for the project submitted by the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (620 North Meridian Street. Tallahassee, FL 32301) under File No. 820685. The proposed project is for the construction of a 270 square foot pavilion and supporting infrastructure at Chassahowitzka Wildlife Management Area. Project is located in Hernando County, Section 21, Township 22S, Range 17E.
Hernando County, FLhernandosun.com

NOTICE OF INTENT TO VACATE RIGHTS OF WAY

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the Board of County Commissioners of Hernando County Florida, will hold a public hearing on June 8, 2021 at 9:00 a.m., in the County Commission Chambers, Room 160, Hernando County Administration Building, 20 North Main Street, Hernando County, Brooksville, Florida, to consider and determine whether or not the County will renounce and disclaim any right of the County and public in and to the hereinafter described portion of right of way:
Fife Lake, MITraverse City Record-Eagle

LEGAL NOTICE NOTICE OF PUBLIC ...

LEGAL NOTICE NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING Village of Fife Lake The Village of Fife Lake will hold a public hearing July 19, 2021 at 6 pm at the village municipal building. The purpose of the hearing will be to gather input, from the community regarding recreational and medical marijuana within the village limits. We will take input via mail sent to Village of Fife Lake PO Box 298 Fife Lake MI 49633 Or via email sent to villageoffifelake@gmail.com. Also you may attend the meeting. A zoom link will be available on our website www.fifelakevillage.org for residents wanting to join from a different location. All inquiries can be made to the village office 231-879-4290 May 21, June 25, July 14, 2021-3T567199.
Hernando County, FLsuncoastnews.com

Hernando County ‘backs the blue’ with official resolution

HERNANDO — While laws are drawn up to hold society together, it’s law enforcement officers who make sure that everyone upholds the laws that bind us all. This month, Hernando commissioners are celebrating law enforcement officers by officially recognizing their efforts to keep the county safe and secure. “Last month...
Hernando County, FLhernandosun.com

BOCC approves petitions to revise county's master plan

Hernando County may soon have a new commercial development including a fast-food drive-through store and a couple of outdoor storage facilities since the Board of County Commissioners approved a Master Plan Revisions during its regular meeting on May 11. During the meeting, the BOCC approved a petition submitted by Lucid...
Nathrop, COMountain Mail

NOTICE:

Notice is hereby given pursuant to anyone or more Decrees in Case No. 92CW84, 94CW5, 94CW41, 94CW42, 96CW17, 03CW55 and 06CW32 Division 2, Water Court that during the month of May 2021 the following parties applied for augmentation through the office of Upper Arkansas Water Conservancy District (UAWCD). Name Justin...
Politicslegalnews.com

Municipal Notice

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN of a public surplus equipment sale to be held by the City of Roosevelt Park, Public Works Department. Full information on this sale can be viewed on our website at rooseveltpark.org or at. • 2005 Wacker Neuson BS50-2 Compactor, Auction #2798355. • Sidewalk V- Plow, Auction...
Colusa County, CAwilliamspioneer.com

Colusa County Office of Education Notice of Proposed 2021-22 Budget

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the 2021-22 Proposed Budget (Including Education Protection Account) for the Colusa County Office of Education and Colusa County Public School Districts shall be available for public inspection and for Public Hearing. Interested persons may inspect a copy of the proposed budget at the locations listed below.
Pharmaceuticalswmcactionnews5.com

Proposal to legalize marijuana hits snag due to delayed public notice

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A publishing error will delay a new proposal to make smoking marijuana in Mississippi legal wherever cigarette smoking is allowed. Initiative 77 would let voters decide whether to legalize cultivation, possession, and use of marijuana. It would also authorize a 7% sales tax on the products...
Port Lavaca, TXportlavaca.org

Advertisement for Proposals: COPL – MPPH1 – Plan Phase 1: Men’s Restroom Renovation’s Notice to Bidders

The City of Port Lavaca will receive competitive bids for the City Hall Master Plan – — Phase 1: Men’s Restroom Renovations project, until2:00 p.m., June 1, 2021. Proposals will be received by Jody Weaver, City Manager, at 202 North Virginia, Port Lavaca, Texas 77979 after which time they will be opened, and their receipt publicly acknowledged.
Otsego County, NYDaily Star

ESTOPPEL NOTICE NOTICE IS HERE...

ESTOPPEL NOTICE NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the resolution published herewith has been adopted by the Board of Education of the Cooperstown Central School District, Otsego County, New York (the "District"), on May 5, 2021, and the validity of the obligations authorized by such resolution may be hereafter contested only if: (1) (a)such obligations were authorized for an object or purpose for which the District is not authorized to expend money or (b)the provisions of law which should have been complied with as of the date of publication of this notice were not substantially complied with and an action, suit or proceeding contesting such validity is commenced within twenty days after the date of publication of this notice; or (2) such obligations were authorized in violation of the provisions of the Constitution of the State of New York. Dated: May 5, 2021 /s/Wendy Lansing District Clerk SUMMARY OF RESOLUTION The following is a summary of a resolution adopted by the Board of Education of the Cooperstown Central School District, Otsego County, New York (the "District") on May 5, 2021. Said resolution authorizes the issuance of refunding serial bonds (the "Refunding Bonds") and the sale of the Refunding Bonds in an amount not to exceed $2,500,000. The proceeds from the sale of the Refunding Bonds shall be used for the specific purpose of refunding certain outstanding bonds of the District issued in 2011 (collectively, the "Prior Bonds"). The Refunding Bonds are being issued in accordance with the terms of a refunding financial plan (the "Refunding Financial Plan") prepared for the District. Information regarding the Prior Bonds is described as follows: $6,525,000 School District (Serial-DASNY Pool) Bonds, 2011 Purpose Original Amount Period of Probable Usefulness Capital improvements to the Elementary School, $6,525,000 30 years the Middle/Senior High School and the Bus Garage and Storage Facility. Copies of the resolution summarized herein and the Refunding Financial Plan are available for public inspection during normal business hours at the Office of the District Clerk, Cooperstown Central School District, Cooperstown, New York.
PoliticsKCTV 5

Mayor opposes change to residency rule

A bill before Missouri legislators could allow KC police officers to live outside city limits. A bill that would remove the KCPD's residency requirement has advanced to a conference committee Tuesday morning.
PoliticsDaily Star

LEGAL NOTICE NOTICE TO BIDDERS...

LEGAL NOTICE NOTICE TO BIDDERS The Board of Education of the Cherry Valley-Springfield Central School District, in accordance with Section 103 of Article 5A of the General Municipal Law, hereby invites the submission of letters of interest for request for proposals (RFP) for Professional Auditing Services. The completed and sealed RFP must be returned by 3:00 PM June 11, 2021. RFP forms may be obtained at the District Office. The Board of Education reserves the right without prejudice to reject any or all proposals. Any proposal submitted will be binding for thirty days subsequent to the date of the bid opening. District Clerk.