Isle Of Palms, SC

SC might make beaches provide free parking. Isle of Palms begs McMaster to veto bill

By Caitlin Byrd
Rock Hill Herald
 1 day ago

In a move that puts a South Carolina beach community at odds with both its neighbors and the state legislature, Isle of Palms voted Friday to oppose a state bill that would require free and unrestricted beach parking along state highways. The city’s resolution, which passed 7-0 during a special...

