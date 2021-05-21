New in the Terror Arsenal: Underwater Weapons

newsbreak-logo
WASHINGTON, D.C. — The Gaza war has seen thousands of missiles fired at Israel, the bulk of which have been shot down by Israel’s Iron Dome air defense system. But Hamas “terrorists” – which is how the US government defines them – have also deployed some new sea-going weapons that have the attention of Israeli intelligence.

