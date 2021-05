Four months into 2021, the Hip-Hop community is still waiting with bated breath for some of the biggest album releases of the year. Long-awaited records like Drake's Certified Lover Boy, Migos' Culture III, and Roddy Ricch's follow-up to 2019's Please Excuse Me for Being Antisocial don't appear to be any closer than they were when the artists first started teasing them, and over the past week, Lil Wayne has added his name to the list with the announcement that his next studio album, titled I Am Not A Human Being III, would be arriving soon as well.