Our beloved Kendell Thompson entered into an early rest on May 13th, 2021 at the age of 26. The youngest child of Blendell *Dream* VanyDuyne and Jerry Neal Thompson, he was born on September 12th, 1994, and raised in Roswell, New Mexico alongside his siblings Paris May, Wendell VanDuyne, Pernell VanDuyne, Arnell VanDuyne, and Lynell VanDuyne. As a child, Kendell’s favorite activity was riding his bike and he was always known for making friends with everyone he met. He attended local schools, and as he grew into an adult, he developed a talent for creating and designing tattoos, and absolutely loved being around children.