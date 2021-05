AUSTIN, Texas - With the COVID-19 pandemic still a threat to the U.S. and Texas, Governor Greg Abbott announced Thursday some more help is on the way for families in need. Based on a press statement, Gov. Abbott said the Texas Health and Human Services Commission (HHSC) received approval from the U.S. Department of Agriculture for a second round of federal Pandemic Electronic Benefit Transfer (P-EBT) food benefits for families with children who have temporarily lost access to free or reduced-price school meals due to COVID-19 during the 2020-2021 school year.