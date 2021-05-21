newsbreak-logo
Public Health

No Capacity Limits, Physical Distancing: State Outlines End Of COVID Rules

Posted by 
KFI AM 640
KFI AM 640
 1 day ago
As the number of new COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations continue to drop around California, state health officials say most COVID-19 regulations will be lifted on June 15th, including all capacity restrictions and physical distancing requirements. Dr. Mark Ghaly, California's Health and Human Services Secretary, said Friday the state will align...

KFI AM 640

KFI AM 640

Los Angeles, CA
More stimulating talk in Los Angeles and Orange County. Listen to Jennifer Jones Lee on Wake Up Call, Bill Handel Morning Show, Gary and Shannon, John and Ken, Tim Conway Jr, Coast to Coast AM, KFI News and more on KFI AM 640!

