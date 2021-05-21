How to Design a Mini Sequence for Developing Balance

A focus on the front door, correct proportions, and a balanced blend of materials are just a few ways home builders can enhance the authenticity and attraction of their elevations. Design firm Housing Design Matters says regardless of the style of the home, there should always be a focus on the front door. Being the entry point of the home, the front door is what makes the elevation welcoming. A good rule of thumb is to ensure the front door is always easily identifiable. One way to enhance the front door is through correct balance and proportion. The front door should usually be below the tallest element of the home.