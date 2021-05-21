Boat Gas Report: Lake Race Poker Run, Clearer Skies And This Weekend's Boat Gas Prices!
Boating is heating up at Lake of the Ozarks as the clouds clear up in the afternoon and the temperatures reach the 80s!. The Lake Race Poker Run By Boat & Land kicks off on Saturday, May 21st with a 9:00am breakfast at Neon Taco and runs until 6:00pm. Come out by boat or car to enjoy the poker run that offers a chance for prizes and a way to support local charities. Looking for live music? Head over to Captain Ron's for the 2021 Sing Your Heart Out Finale and see who takes the crown at 7:00pm!www.lakeexpo.com