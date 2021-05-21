Boat Gas Report: Lake Race Poker Run, Clearer Skies And This Weekend's Boat Gas Prices!

After the announcement that Washington State will be fully open by June 30th, the folks at the Tri-City Water Follies are working hard to try and put a show together now. Normally, event director Kathy Powell would've already spent weeks lining up vendors, communicating with race and airshow officials, and preparing for the many media appearances she always does to promote the 2021 Water Follies. It didn't look good for 2021 until the recent announcement. According to the Tri-City Water Follies Facebook page, "Guidance is coming faster than we can react" and they are trying. Will it be a limit of 9000 people or only 1900? This is all to be worked out as fast as they can get answers. We'll keep you posted!