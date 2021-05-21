newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV Series

'Solos' And 'The Bite' Showcase How To Create New TV During A Pandemic

wkms.org
 1 day ago

This is FRESH AIR. I'm TV critic David Bianculli. When the pandemic shut down most TV and movie production last year, no one knew when filming could resume safely. A few resourceful TV writers and producers decided not to wait and to approach the COVID restrictions like a challenge. What kind of TV shows could you film during a pandemic and how? Examples of that inventiveness show up this week on two different streaming services. Both shows are in the fantasy genre and come from respected TV writer-producers.

www.wkms.org
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Taylor Schilling
Person
Helen Mirren
Person
Audra Mcdonald
Person
Anne Hathaway
Person
Leslie Uggams
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Working On Sci Fi Film#Movie Producers#Fight Scenes#Fresh Air#Covid#British#Cbs#Paramount Plus#Zoom#Npr#Kings#Ap#Tv Show#Creator#Moments#Frozen Computer Screens#Audio#True Tenderness#Streaming#Singer
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
News Break
Public Health
News Break
Music
News Break
Amazon
News Break
TV Series
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
TV Shows
News Break
TV & Videos
Related
TV Seriessamoanews.com

New Zealand TV series showcases ancient Pacific tales

Auckland, NEW ZEALAND — A new Pacific-themed drama and horror television series has been created for New Zealand. It is the country's first show to be written, directed, produced and crewed entirely by people of the Moana. The series, Teine Sā - The Ancient Ones, has taken a modern-day twist...
Mental HealthPhys.org

How lockdown playlists were used to express emotions during the pandemic

Playlists compiled through the pandemic reveal a largely upbeat mindset as listeners turned to music to beat the lockdown blues, new research shows. The study—from the University of York—revealed the most frequently included track on playlists was The Weeknd's Blinding Lights followed closely behind by Dababy's ROCKSTAR. The research team,...
TV Seriestheplaylist.net

‘Solos’ Trailer: Anne Hathaway, Anthony Mackie, Dan Stevens & More Star In Amazon’s New “Human Connection” Anthology Series

Amazon’s new anthology series, “Solos” is simple in that it explores human connection. “A lot of the inspiration for [it] came from things I’m not allowed to do as a writer,” creator David Weil told EW recently. “In film and television, you’re really not allowed to have a 30-minute monologue, though I would love to in every episode of something I write.”
TV & Videoswnpr.org

'Attenborough's Journey' Salutes The Broadcaster With A Passion For Nature

This is FRESH AIR. I'm TV critic David Bianculli, sitting in for Terry Gross. Last month, Netflix premiered a new documentary, "Life In Color With David Attenborough," in which TV's longest-running nature host employed infrared cameras and other new technologies to show us how other creatures see the world. It was a breathtaking documentary series, the latest from a man who hosted his first nature series in the 1950s for the BBC, back when that TV network was in black and white. Since then, Sir David Attenborough has won BAFTA Awards, the British equivalent of our Emmys, for programs filmed not only in black and white, but in color, high-def, 3D and, most recently, 4K. This Saturday, on what will be the exact date of his 95th birthday, the pioneering filmmaker is being saluted with a new BBC America special called "Attenborough's Journey." And what a journey it's been, as narrator Jo Unwin establishes at the start.
TV SeriesPosted by
IndieWire

‘Solos’ Trailer: Anne Hathaway, Helen Mirren, and Morgan Freeman in Amazon Sci-Fi Anthology

Amazon has released the official trailer for “Solos,” a star-studded anthology series from creator David Weil. The dramatic series stars Oscar winners Morgan Freeman, Anne Hathaway and Helen Mirren, Emmy winner Uzo Aduba, as well as Nicole Beharie, Anthony Mackie, Dan Stevens, and Constance Wu. Each episode consists of a 30-minute monologue, presenting each character’s point of view through distinct but connected moments in time.
TV SeriesPosted by
Deadline

‘Solos’ Creator David Weil & Directors Talk Working With Helen Mirren, Anne Hathaway & More On Amazon Anthology Series – Contenders TV

“Solos is a tale of seven stories,” creator David Weil says about the Amazon Studios anthology series set to debut May 21 on Prime Video. “Most of them are future tales — I like to call these future memories, tapestry of different collections of events in these individuals’ lives,” he adds about the seven-episode series that stars the likes of Morgan Freeman, Anne Hathaway, Helen Mirren, Emmy winner Uzo Aduba, Nicole Beharie, Anthony Mackie, Dan Stevens and Constance Wu. “Each story centers around one or two incredible actors and we get to really mine a beautiful or harrowing, terrifying or heartbreaking moment in their life.”
Family Relationshipsksut.org

Stories About Mothers, Featuring Trevor Noah, Martin Scorsese And More

This is FRESH AIR. I'm David Bianculli, professor of television studies at Rowan University, sitting in for Terry Gross. Sunday is Mother's Day. And we're going to listen back to some great stories about mothers. We begin with Trevor Noah, host of Comedy Central's "The Daily Show." He's South African, the son of a Black mother and white father. Their relationship was illegal under apartheid, which mandated separation of the races. Noah grew up during the apartheid and post-apartheid eras. He became famous in South Africa as a comic and TV personality and spent years traveling the world doing stand-up. He talked to Terry in 2016.
TV SeriesPosted by
Deadline

‘Queen Sugar’ EP & Cast On Ava DuVernay-Created Series’ Pandemic Reset – Contenders TV

“We were literally just one episode into filming when we had to shut down because of Covid,” Queen Sugar executive producer Paul Garnes says about Season 5 of the Ava DuVernay-created OWN series executive produced by Oprah Winfrey and hailing from Warner Bros Television. “We used that opportunity to reset and repivot the show to be more relevant to the audience and I think to all of us involved.”
TV SeriesThe Oakland Press

On TV: 'Master of None,' 'Solos,' 'the Bite,' 'The Chi,' more...

The third season of Aziz Ansari's "Master of None" — delayed, of course, by the pandemic — arrives on Sunday, May 23, via Netflix, subtitled "Moments In Love" (as if that will go smoothly). Also Airing:. • "The Bite": Audra McDonald and Taylor Schilling star as neighbors negotiating New York...
Movieskrvs.org

Amy Adams Is The Best Thing In An Otherwise Mechanical 'Woman In The Window'

This is FRESH AIR. The psychological thriller "The Woman In The Window," starring Amy Adams, was supposed to be released last year but was held back due to the pandemic. It's based on the best-selling novel by Dan Mallory, writing under the pseudonym A.J. Finn, which stirred controversy in the literary world when it was published in 2018. Our film critic Justin Chang has this review.
TV SeriesPosted by
The Hollywood Reporter

Amazon’s ‘Solos’: TV Review

Necessity is the mother of invention, but not necessarily of good TV. The programming that came out of the early COVID production restrictions — Social Distance, Love in the Time of Corona, those together-apart reunions of 30 Rock and Parks and Recreation — are in retrospect some of the least essential shows of 2020. And yet a new frontrunner emerges in that race for dispensability: Amazon’s Solos, a monologue-driven, single-set, vaguely sci-fi anthology drama that might inspire even the most earnest acting student to roll their eyes at its lazy self-indulgence and overwrought intensity.
TV Seriescapradio.org

'Master Of None' Shifts Gears For Its 3rd Season

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org. The third season of Netflix's show, Master of None drops on Sunday. The show has changed focus from star Aziz Ansari following an allegation against him of misconduct on a date. Transcript. STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:. "Master Of None" returns on Sunday. It's...
TV SeriesCollider

Dan Stevens on Making 'Solos' During the Pandemic, Playing John Dean in 'Gaslit', and Why He Loves Voice Acting

From creator David Weil, the seven-part Amazon Prime Video original anthology series Solos is an exploration of what it means to be human and all of the emotions that come with that, spanning across the present and future. Human connection can and does take many forms and often intertwines with technology in different ways, whether through time travel, A.I. bots, smart homes, fertility treatments or memory transplants. The series stars Uzo Aduba, Nicole Beharie, Morgan Freeman, Anne Hathaway, Anthony Mackie, Helen Mirren, Dan Stevens and Constance Wu.
TV SeriesPosted by
Rolling Stone

‘Master of None’ Season 3: Scenes From a Marriage

The first two seasons of Master of None were defined by unpredictability. While the larger arc of each season tended to involve the love life of Dev, a modestly successful actor played by Aziz Ansari — who co-created Master of None with fellow Parks and Rec alum Alan Yang — individual episodes could take place anywhere and be about anyone. One installment might be a black-and-white homage to neorealistic Italian cinema where Dev learns to make pasta, while another might be the story of Dev’s friend Denise (Lena Waithe) gradually coming out to her family. Some might barely feature the main characters at all, like a collection of short stories about immigrants and other New Yorkers whose stories are rarely told on film. Intertwined with episodes focusing on Dev’s romantic pursuits, the series smartly blended the best pieces of modern serialized television and the anthological approach of the medium’s first golden age in the Fifties and early Sixties.
TV Serieswearemoviegeeks.com

SOLOS Series Premieres May 21 On Prime Video – Watch Morgan Freeman, Anne Hathaway, Anthony Mackie, Uzo Aduba, Dan Stevens and Helen Mirren In The New Trailer

Here’s a look at the brand-new trailer for the highly anticipated Amazon Original anthology series SOLOS, created by David Weil and starring Academy Award-winning actors Morgan Freeman, Anne Hathaway and Helen Mirren, Emmy Award-winning actor Uzo Aduba, Nicole Beharie, Anthony Mackie, Dan Stevens, and Constance Wu. Look for the premiere...