NOTICE OF INTENDED AGENCY ACTION BY THE SOUTHWEST FLORIDA WATER MANAGEMENT DISTRICT

Florida lawmakers are set to reconvene at the State Capitol this week to consider last month’s gaming deal struck between Florida and the Seminole Tribe. Officials are making the trip back to Tallahassee, holding a special session just two weeks after the 2021 Legislative Session concluded, to see if they can pave an avenue to make sports gambling a reality in the Sunshine State. The new compact, reached last month between the Tribe and Governor Ron DeSantis, could legalize sports betting in the country’s third most populous state, expanding the gambling scene and giving Floridians the ability to wager on sporting events.