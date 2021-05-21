newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Florida State

NOTICE OF INTENDED AGENCY ACTION BY THE SOUTHWEST FLORIDA WATER MANAGEMENT DISTRICT

hernandosun.com
 1 day ago

NOTICE OF INTENDED AGENCY ACTION BY THE SOUTHWEST FLORIDA WATER MANAGEMENT DISTRICT. Notice is hereby provided that the Southwest Florida Water Management District determined that an Environmental Resource Permit would not be required for the project submitted by the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (620 North Meridian Street. Tallahassee, FL 32301) under File No. 820685. The proposed project is for the construction of a 270 square foot pavilion and supporting infrastructure at Chassahowitzka Wildlife Management Area. Project is located in Hernando County, Section 21, Township 22S, Range 17E.

www.hernandosun.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Hernando County, FL
Government
County
Hernando County, FL
City
Tallahassee, FL
State
Florida State
City
Tampa, FL
Tallahassee, FL
Government
Local
Florida Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Florida Water#Water Management#Infrastructure#Wildlife Commission#Environmental Management#Wildlife Management#Construction Management#The District Agency Clerk#District Holidays#Administrative Hearing#Project#Filings#Fax#Township 22s#Normal Business Hours#Square Foot#Range 17e#Management#Water
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Infrastructure Construction
News Break
Politics
Related
Florida StateOrlando Sentinel

As hurricane season approaches, three insurers are canceling thousands of Florida customers

As another hurricane season bears down on the state, more than 50,000 Florida home insurance customers will soon receive notices that their policies have been canceled or won’t be renewed. State insurance regulators recently authorized “extraordinary” terminations of thousands of policies of Florida-based insurers Universal Insurance of North America, Gulfstream...
Florida Stategrowthspotter.com

South Florida charter school eyes site near ChampionsGate for new K-8 campus

With a new school charter approved for Osceola County, Miami-based AcadeMir Schools is “scrambling” to find a suitable location, their contractor said. Representatives from F.P. Dino met recently with county planners to discuss a potential K-8 school site on 10 acres at the intersection of Goodman Road and Bella Citta Boulevard, just north of ChampionsGate.
Florida StateWCTV

Leon County hosts virtual Emancipation Day panel and performances

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - In 2020, Leon County was the first municipality in the state of Florida to officially declare May 20 Florida’s Emancipation Day, a county-wide holiday. The County is partnering with Village Square and the Tallahassee Museum to host a Created Equal event, centered on Emancipation Day. Royle...
Florida StatePosted by
Florida Phoenix

As FL considers casino expansion, advocates want to protect against ‘problem gambling’

Quality Journalism for Critical Times As lawmakers gather in Tallahassee today to consider a major expansion of gambling in Florida, including the legalization of sports betting, concerns are rising that adding wagering options through mobile platforms will spur addiction, especially among young people. The compact between Gov. Ron DeSantis and the Seminole Tribe would allow residents at least 21 years […] The post As FL considers casino expansion, advocates want to protect against ‘problem gambling’ appeared first on Florida Phoenix.
Florida Statethecapitolist.com

Florida lawmakers return for special session to hash out gaming deal

Florida lawmakers are set to reconvene at the State Capitol this week to consider last month’s gaming deal struck between Florida and the Seminole Tribe. Officials are making the trip back to Tallahassee, holding a special session just two weeks after the 2021 Legislative Session concluded, to see if they can pave an avenue to make sports gambling a reality in the Sunshine State. The new compact, reached last month between the Tribe and Governor Ron DeSantis, could legalize sports betting in the country’s third most populous state, expanding the gambling scene and giving Floridians the ability to wager on sporting events.
Pensacola, FLwashingtoncounty.news

Northwest Florida SunGuide Center keeps roads safe in more ways than one

CHIPLEY — The Northwest Florida SunGuide Center monitors about 300 miles of roadway from Pensacola to just outside of Tallahassee 24 hours a day. “We basically provide real time traffic monitoring of all the freeway throughout the district. So from Pensacola, at the state line, all the way to the Madison County line on the other side of Tallahassee,” said Arterial Operations Manager, David Roark.
Florida State10NEWS

Florida reports 1,976 new COVID-19 cases, 59 new deaths

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Florida added 1,976 new coronavirus cases for May 16, according to the Florida Department of Health's latest report. A total of 2,293,980 people in the state have tested positive for COVID-19 since the pandemic began. On Monday, the state reported another 58 Floridians and one non-resident had...
Florida StateFrankfort Times

Florida lawmakers consider gambling pact with Seminole Tribe

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — The Florida Legislature opened a special session on Monday to consider an agreement signed by Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis with the Seminole Tribe that could legalize sports gambling and bring the state billions of dollars in revenue. The session opened little more than two weeks after...
Florida StateFlorida Times-Union

Florida education commissioner says he fired Amy Donofrio; now her legal team's responding

A Duval County teacher who hung a Black Lives Matter flag in her classroom says she heard she was fired through a YouTube video. On Monday, Amy Donofrio's legal team released a statement criticizing a recent guest speaking engagement from Florida Department of Education Commissioner Richard Corcoran at Hillsdale College, a private conservative school in Michigan. Corcoran used Donofrio as an example while speaking about critical race theory and curriculum oversight and announced that he had her fired.