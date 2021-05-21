NOTICE OF INTENDED AGENCY ACTION BY THE SOUTHWEST FLORIDA WATER MANAGEMENT DISTRICT
NOTICE OF INTENDED AGENCY ACTION BY THE SOUTHWEST FLORIDA WATER MANAGEMENT DISTRICT. Notice is hereby provided that the Southwest Florida Water Management District determined that an Environmental Resource Permit would not be required for the project submitted by the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (620 North Meridian Street. Tallahassee, FL 32301) under File No. 820685. The proposed project is for the construction of a 270 square foot pavilion and supporting infrastructure at Chassahowitzka Wildlife Management Area. Project is located in Hernando County, Section 21, Township 22S, Range 17E.www.hernandosun.com