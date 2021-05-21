Wild RW Johansson out with broken arm after Game 3 injury

The Washington Wizards will be without their leading scorer for at least two of their final four regular-season games. Washington has confirmed that All-Star guard Bradley Beal suffered a left hamstring strain during Saturday's overtime win over the Indiana Pacers and will miss at least the next two contests, matchups against the Atlanta Hawks on Monday and Wednesday. Beal will be re-evaluated before Friday's game versus the Cleveland Cavaliers, and his status for that showdown may not be officially announced until hours before tipoff.