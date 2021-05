PHILLIPS,) ESTATE NO. 21-2459. Logan Phillips has petitioned for Logan Phillips to be appointed Administrator(s) of the estate of Rodney Eli Phillips, deceased, of said County. (The Petitioner has also applied for waiver of bond and/or grant of certain powers contained in O.C.G.A. § 53-12-261.) All interested parties are hereby notified to show cause why said Petition should not be granted. All objections to the Petition must be in writing, setting forth the grounds of any such objections, and must be filed with the Court on or before May 10, 2021.