NHL

Japers’ Rink Radio Episode 188: Mid-Series Check-In (w/ J.P.)

By Japers' Rink
chatsports.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn this playoff-edition of Japers Rink Radio, Greg is joined by J.P. to discuss the Caps play, how they’d rejigger the defensive pairs, and the impact of Eller’s absence. As always, thanks for listening - we truly appreciate your continued support. We’re reachable on Twitter (JRR, Adam, Stephen, J.P., Greg, Alex , Bryan, Kevin, and Luke) so let us know if you ever have any questions or just want to talk some hockey, and be sure to subscribe, rate and review the Japers’ Rink Radio podcast on iTunes, Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter - help us bring JRR to more listeners and everybody wins.

