14 MLB teams reach 85% vaccinated, relax COVID protocols

NEW YORK (AP) — Two more Major League Baseball teams have been able to relax coronavirus protocols after 85% of their players and other on-field personnel completed vaccination, raising the total to 14 of the 30 clubs. The commissioner’s office and the players’ association say two additional teams had reached the 85% level of having received final doses and would be able to relax protocols within the next week once they are fully vaccinated. Relaxed protocols include dropping facemasks in dugouts and bullpens, and loosening restrictions on mobility during trips. MLB said 84.4% of all tier 1 individuals had been partially or fully vaccinated.