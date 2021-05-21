newsbreak-logo
Vast Antarctic iceberg could drift through ocean for years

wcn247.com
 1 day ago

PARIS (AP) — Scientists say a vast iceberg that broke off Antarctica earlier this month could drift through the ocean for several years before it breaks up and melts away. The floating ice island dubbed A-76 is the largest iceberg currently afloat. It was first spotted by scientists at the British Antarctic Survey and confirmed by the U.S. National Ice Center using images taken by the European Space Agency. A senior scientist at the space agency said Friday that A-76 will eventually escape from the Weddel Sea around Antarctica and drift into the South Atlantic. He says increasing calving activity in parts of Antarctica monitored from space over the past 30 years can be attributed to climate change.

