The Washington Capitals will meet the Boston Bruins in Game 4 of their best-of-seven Stanley Cup Playoffs from TD Garden on Friday night. The Capitals come into this one needing a win to even up the series and bring it back to Washington. They will need some help from their veteran Alex Ovechkin in tonight’s game. As for the Bruins, they are able to take a 3-1 lead against the Capitals tonight at home. They would only need one more win to close out the series, it is almost do or die for the Caps.