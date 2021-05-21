newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Medical & Biotech

Vaccine makers pledge 2.3B doses to less wealthy nations

Posted by 
KIRO 7 Seattle
KIRO 7 Seattle
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=38JQVN_0a7BuZJ100

ROME — (AP) — A global health summit that underlined the growing disparity between rich and poor countries during the pandemic closed Friday with pledges by pharmaceutical companies to deliver more than 1.3 billion doses of COVID-19 vaccines to low- and middle-income countries this year.

Italian Premier Mario Draghi, host of the Rome summit that brought together the Group of 20 and the European Union’s executive arm, called the contributions by private companies “significant and staggering.”

The pledges made include 1 billion doses from American pharmaceutical company Pfizer and German company BioNTech’s, 200 million from Johnson & Johnson and 100 million from Moderna. They will be provided at cost for low-income countries and at a low profit for middle-income countries.

Pfizer and BioNTech pledged an additional 1 billion for next year, while European Union nations promised another 100 million doses for this year.

Many of the European deliveries will take place place through the U.N.-backed COVAX program, said European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, who co-hosted the summit. COVAX aims to ensure equitable access to COVID-19 shots for low-and middle-income countries.

Earlier this week, the program suffered a major setback when its biggest supplier, the Serum Institute of India, announced it would likely not export any more vaccines until the end of the year due to COVID-19 crisis on the subcontinent.

The pharmaceutical companies did not specify if their pledges would be fulfilled under any particular umbrella.

But Draghi said the commitments made Friday in some measure reflect “a desire to remediate the injustices and inequities when in the most difficult moments some closed themselves and ignored the rest of the world.”

Both he and von der Leyen expressed confidence that the pledges would be honored.

“These companies have committed their whole reputations to this. It is a very, very important move that really will change the landscape,” Draghi said, adding that international organizations like the World Health Organization and the World Trade Organization would have a role in ensuring the commitments.

Von der Leyen said the doses pledged by European countries were carefully considered, “so we feel responsible and accountable.”

As vaccination campaigns continue to progress in the Western world, poorer countries are struggling to acquire supplies. The U.N. Security Council expressed concern this week about the small number of doses that have reached Africa.

Last week, World Health Organization chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus urged rich countries to donate their vaccines before immunizing younger populations, including children. Experts warn that allowing the virus to spread unchecked anywhere in the world could lead to the emergence of potentially dangerous variants.

During Friday’s global health summit in Rome, Draghi said that nearly 1.5 billion vaccine doses have been administered in over 180 countries worldwide. Yet only 0.3% were in low-income countries, while richer countries administered around 85%.

“The differences in the vaccination rates are staggering,” the Italian leader said. “Not only are these disparities unacceptable, they are also a threat so long as the virus continues to circulate freely around the world it can mutate dangerously and undermine even the most successful vaccination campaign.”

To address inequalities and contain the pandemic, the head of the World Trade Organization said on the eve of the summit that it’s also crucial to diversify vaccine manufacturing and to have more production taking place in Africa and Latin America. The European Union raised many of the same points WTO Director-General Okonjo-Iweala made, specifically looking to increase manufacturing production in Africa.

“Today, Africa imports 99% of its vaccines, and this has to change,” EU executive von der Leyen said. “And therefore, team Europe is launching an initiative with African partners to develop vaccine production in Africa. The initiative will develop a number of regional hubs distributed across the continent and it will draw on the full toolbox of team Europe, including 1 billion euros ($1.2 billion) of investment.”

Despite a recent call by the United States to waive COVID-19 vaccine patents as a way to increase supplies, participants at the summit were expected to insist that intellectual property rights were an important tool to boost vaccine production.

There is a lack of consensus among EU countries on a temporary waiver of patent rights for COVID-19 vaccines. EU officials have argued that waiving patents would yield no short-term or intermediate improvement and could even have a negative impact.

Draghi said Italy is open to the idea on the condition that the any waiver measure is “targeted and time-limited and does not undermine incentives for pharmaceutical companies to innovate.”

KIRO 7 Seattle

KIRO 7 Seattle

Seattle, WA
32K+
Followers
48K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT

KIRO 7 News is serving the Puget Sound region with live, local and in-depth coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.kiro7.com/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mario Draghi
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Latin America#Pledges#Vaccine Doses#Eu Countries#European Countries#Rich Countries#Ap#Italian#The Group Of 20#The European Union#German#Johnson Johnson#Covax#European Commission#Western#The U N Security Council#Wto#African#Biontech#Vaccine Production
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Medical & Biotech
News Break
Health
News Break
Pfizer
News Break
Economy
News Break
Industry
News Break
Pharmaceuticals
News Break
Vaccines
Related
Public Healthalbuquerqueexpress.com

Poorer Nations to Receive Millions of COVID-19 Vaccine Doses

ROME - Leaders of the Group of 20 industrial and emerging-market nations made a commitment at a global health summit in Rome to speed up the end of the COVID-19 pandemic. A first of its kind, the international forum held Friday brought together countries with cumulative economies accounting for over 8% of the world's gross domestic product.
Medical & BiotechFrankfort Times

The Latest: Pfizer-BioNTech pledge 2B doses to poor nations

ROME — American pharmaceutical company Pfizer and German company BioNTech have pledged to deliver 2 billion doses of their COVID-19 vaccine to middle- and low-income countries over the next 18 months. The companies, which together developed the first vaccine to be authorized for use in the United States and Europe,...
Public Healthb975.com

Merkel pledges money, doses to help poorer countries vaccinate

BERLIN (Reuters) – Germany has committed a further 100 million euros to the COVAX global vaccine initiative and will directly donate up to 30 million surplus vaccine doses to poorer countries, German Chancellor Angela Merkel said on Friday. Merkel urged other EU countries to follow Germany’s example in giving any...
Medical & BiotechPosted by
Reuters

Pfizer to deliver through COVAX some vaccines pledged to poorer nations

Pfizer (PFE.N) and BionTech (22UAy.DE)will deliver through the international vaccine-sharing facility COVAX some of the 2 billion COVID-19 vaccine doses itannounced on Friday as new supplies for low- and middle-income countries.[nL5N2N83AQ]. The doses will be allocated "through bilateral agreements, agreements with supranational organizations as well as our partnership with COVAX,"...
IndustryInternational Business Times

Pharma Firms, G20 Leaders Pledge Vaccines For Poorer Nations

Coronavirus vaccine producers promised billions of doses for poorer countries at a G20 health summit Friday, where leaders vowed to expand access to jabs as the only way to end the pandemic. The bosses of Pfizer, Moderna and Johnson & Johnson announced they would supply around 3.5 billion vaccine doses...
Industrykfgo.com

Vaccine patent waiver will not be enough – WTO chief

BRUSSELS (Reuters) – Waiving intellectual property rights for COVID-19 vaccines will not be enough to narrow the huge supply gap between rich and poor countries, the head of the World Trade Organization said on Thursday. South Africa and India have urged fellow WTO members to waive IP rights on vaccines...
HealthArkansas Online

EU opening up to vaccinated Americans

BRUSSELS -- The European Union has agreed to open its borders to vaccinated Americans and others after more than a year in which travel into the bloc has been severely restricted, a spokesman said Wednesday. The decision represents a formal turning point away from the eerie, economy-sapping status quo of...
Medical & Biotechaccesswdun.com

The Latest: EU signs Pfizer vaccine contract for 1.8B doses

BRUSSELS — The European Union’s executive arm has signed a third vaccine contract with Pfizer and BioNTech through 2023 for an additional 1.8 billion doses of their COVID-19 shots. The European commission says the deal will allow the buying of 900 million doses of the current shots and of a...
Public HealthRepublic

EU lawmakers and nations reach compromise on COVID-19 passes

BRUSSELS — European Union citizens can start packing for summer vacations in the bloc’s 27 nations without having to worry about quarantines: they should be able to travel freely across the EU. European Union legislators and member countries found a compromise Thursday for launching COVID-19 certificates before the height of...
WorldPosted by
WOKV

WTO chief calls for diversification of vaccine production

BRUSSELS — (AP) — The head of the World Trade Organization said Thursday it is of paramount importance to diversify vaccine manufacturing and to have more production taking place in Africa and Latin America to contain the pandemic. On the eve of a global health summit in Rome, WTO Director-General...