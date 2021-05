At least 20 people under the age of 39 are new victims of COVID in La Salle County. The Health Department reported Tuesday 32 new cases and thirteen recoveries. Across the state, just over 2200 people are newly sickened with COVID-19 and there were 19 additional deaths. As of midnight Monday, just under 2100 persons were in Illinois hosptials with COVID-19. Of those, 493 were in ICUs and 262 patients were on ventilators. The preliminary seven-day statewide positivity ending May 3 is 4.0%