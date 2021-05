A Perry man will be charged after fleeing the scene of an accident in Grand Junction early Monday morning. The Greene County Sheriff’s Office was called to the scene of the single-vehicle accident in the 600 block of East Hager Street at approximately 1:18 a.m. The initial investigation revealed 41-year-old Jammie Benshoof lost control of the 2011 Kia Sorento he was driving, struck a tree and damaged some landscaping. Benshoof fled the scene on foot but is charged with failure to maintain control and failure to provide proof of financial liability. There was an estimated $500 in damage to the landscaping and $4,000 in damage to the Kia.