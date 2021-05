ALBANY – Multiple co-defendants involved in a high-volume drug trafficking operation located in Albany pleaded guilty to their crimes in federal court last week. On Thursday, James Malone, 51, of Albany, pleaded guilty to distribution of methamphetamine. Malone faces a maximum sentence of life in prison and a $10 million fine. Laura Ann Dungee-Ali, 49, of Albany, pleaded guilty to maintaining a drug-involved premises. Dungee-Ali faces a maximum sentence of 20 years in prison and a $1 million fine. William Cook, 46, of Albany, pleaded guilty to possession with intent to distribute hydrocodone. Cook faces a maximum sentence of 20 years in prison and a $1 million fine.