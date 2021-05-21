newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Celebrities

Remembering Charles Grodin, Of 'Heartbreak Kid' And 'Midnight Run' Fame

wkms.org
 1 day ago

This is FRESH AIR. I'm David Bianculli, professor of television studies at Rowan University in New Jersey, sitting in for Terry Gross. Actor and comedian Charles Grodin, who made his mark in the movies and on TV, died Tuesday. He was 86 years old. Grodin's specialty was deadpan humor - the slow double-take, the droll delivery, the ability to embody and embrace the most unlikable of characters, yet somehow make them very likable and very funny on film. He constantly irritated Robert De Niro's character in the classic comedy "Midnight Run." He had featured roles in "Heaven Can Wait" and "Rosemary's Baby." And his big break came as the star of "The Heartbreak Kid," written by Elaine May. In that film, he plays Lenny, a young man with spectacularly bad timing. On his honeymoon, he meets and falls in love with another woman, played by Cybill Shepherd. In this scene, he visits her parents and is at the dinner table trying to impress them.

www.wkms.org
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Charles Grodin
Person
Johnny Carson
Person
Mary Tyler Moore
Person
Michael Keaton
Person
Ted Knight
Person
Terry Gross
Person
Paul Simon
Person
Cybill Shepherd
Person
Roman Polanski
Person
Eddie Albert
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Midnight Run#Kidding#Somebody To Love#The Tonight Show#True Love#Real Love#Fresh Air#Rowan University#Npr#Forsythe Industries#United States Army#Laurindo Almeida#Saturday Night Live#Funny#Comedian#Comedy Special#Film#Deadpan Humor#Jokes#Laughter
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Talk Show
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Celebrities
Related
Family Relationshipswnpr.org

Stories About Mothers, Featuring Trevor Noah, Martin Scorsese And More

This is FRESH AIR. I'm David Bianculli, professor of television studies at Rowan University, sitting in for Terry Gross. Sunday is Mother's Day. And we're going to listen back to some great stories about mothers. We begin with Trevor Noah, host of Comedy Central's "The Daily Show." He's South African, the son of a Black mother and white father. Their relationship was illegal under apartheid, which mandated separation of the races. Noah grew up during the apartheid and post-apartheid eras. He became famous in South Africa as a comic and TV personality and spent years traveling the world doing stand-up. He talked to Terry in 2016.
TV & VideosForward

Why is late-night TV still a no-woman zone

CNN’s current series of documentaries about late-night television rekindled memories of working on the “Tonight Show” back when it was based in New York but shooting for three weeks in “beautiful Downtown Burbank,” as Johnny Carson joked. At 23 and new to the entertainment industry, I was taken aback to have the star appear at my desk and address me as “Sybil.” We’d never met yet he’d learned my name for what turned out to be our one interaction.
CelebritiesVulture

The Awkward, Hostile, and Absolutely Hilarious Late-Night Appearances of Charles Grodin

This post was originally published on December 12, 2011. It has been updated following the news of Grodin’s death on May 18, 2021. Imagine you’re Roman Polanski. (Stay with me, this isn’t going where you think.) It’s 1968, and you’re working on Rosemary’s Baby, a thriller that will go on to earn six Golden Globe and two Academy Award nominations. Everything’s going great until a bit player delays a day of shooting to debate your carefully scripted delivery. “To me, that’s not being a troublemaker — that’s just being alive,” actor Charles Grodin recalls the incident, more Zen than mortified, in a 1997 interview with Charlie Rose. The memory, and the glib explanation of it, exemplifies performer turned pundit Grodin’s infamous churlishness, part of a personality introduced over dozens of wonderfully awkward late-night TV appearances.
Movies/Film

The Quarantine Stream: ‘Clifford’ Bombed Hard, But Charles Grodin and Martin Short Are Hysterical

Welcome to The Quarantine Stream, a new series where the /Film team shares what they’ve been watching while social distancing during the COVID-19 pandemic.) The Pitch: Smart, hyperactive and dangerous 10-year-old Clifford (Martin Short) has a lifelong dream: to visit the Dinosaur World theme park, no matter what it takes to get there. Luckily, his Uncle Martin (Charles Grodin) has agreed to take him in an effort to impress his girlfriend who doesn’t believe he has any desire to have kids. But when Martin suddenly reneges on his promise, Clifford hatches a devious plan to get even and teach his uncle a lesson.
CelebritiesInside the Magic

Charles Grodin, Star of ‘The Great Muppet Caper’ Dies at 86

Charles Grodin, the former star of The Great Muppet Caper and EPCOT’s Cranium Command has died after a battle with cancer. He was 86 years old. Grodin was born in 1935 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania to a mother who worked in a family store and volunteered with disabled veterans and a father who sold wholesale products. He began his acting career in 1954 when he received an uncredited role in Walt Disney’s 20,000 Leagues Under the Sea as Drummer Boy.
MoviesThe Guardian

Cher’s films – ranked!

10. If These Walls Could Talk (1996) HBO produced this heavy-handed but affecting anthology film on the topic of abortion, premiering it at the Toronto film festival on the combined star clout of Demi Moore, Sissy Spacek and, of course, Cher, who also directed the third (and best) of its segments. It remains her only directorial credit, and she would have done well to keep at it. She shows a sure touch with actors, herself included, uncharacteristically restrained as a benevolent abortion doctor working through a violent anti-choice protest. It is enough to make you wonder whether HBO should have kept her on its books. Surely there could have been a place in The Sopranos for Cher.
TV & Videoswvxu.org

CNN's 'Story Of Late Night' Salutes Steve Allen

TV AUDIENCE MEMBER: Fred Tollis, Grand Rapids, Michigan. STEVE ALLEN: That's a rather long name. Where are you from Mr. Michigan?. CNN's Story Of Late Night promises a wonderful look at all of our favorite late-night television stars: David Letterman, Seth Meyers, Jimmy Fallon, Stephen Colbert, Trevor Noah, James Corden, Jimmy Kimmel, Jay Leno, Conan O'Brien, Jon Stewart, Johnny Carson, Joan Rivers and others.
CelebritiesHello Magazine

Goldie Hawn shares new heartbreak with her fans

Goldie Hawn has shared a moving tribute to her former co-star Charles Grodin, who has sadly passed away at the age of 86. The Hollywood stars appeared together in the 1980 comedy movie Seems Like Old Times, alongside Chevy Chase, and Goldie shared a screen shot from the film as she mourned her friend’s death.
MoviesPosted by
97 Rock

12 Iconic Movie Moments That Were Improvised

Famous movies wouldn’t be anything without their most recognizable scenes. But did you know that many iconic moments of cinema weren’t originally written into their scripts? Instead, the actors got creative and added their own personal spin to their performances. It might seem shocking that Casablanca’s romantic ending came about...
Theater & Dancekbbi.org

Remembering NYC Ballet Principal Dancer Jacques D'Amboise

This is FRESH AIR. Jacques d'Amboise, a longtime principal dancer with the New York City Ballet, died last week at age 86. A legendarily talented and committed performer, teacher and choreographer, d'Amboise joined the New York City Ballet at age 15, invited personally by its co-founder, George Balanchine. In collaboration with that renowned choreographer, d'Amboise created leading roles in "A Midsummer Night's Dream," "Jewels," "Stars And Stripes" and many other ballet classics. In 1976, while still a principal dancer for the New York City Ballet, d'Amboise founded the National Dance Institute, which teaches dance to children from New York City Public Schools. A 1984 documentary about him called "He Makes Me Feel Like Dancin'" won an Academy Award. He spoke to Terry Gross in 1989. She asked him about teaching children at the National Dance Institute.
Movieswnpr.org

'Underground Railroad' Director Barry Jenkins Sees Film As An 'Empathy Machine'

For director Barry Jenkins, filming The Underground Railroad has been the most difficult undertaking of his career. Amazon's new series based is based on Colson Whitehead's Pulitzer Prize-winning novel about an enslaved teenage girl who escapes from a brutal Georgia plantation. The series, which was filmed in Georgia, depicts the underground railroad as a literal train that secretly transports people who have escaped enslavement and make stops in different states.
Moviesklcc.org

Amy Adams Is The Best Thing In An Otherwise Mechanical 'Woman In The Window'

This is FRESH AIR. The psychological thriller "The Woman In The Window," starring Amy Adams, was supposed to be released last year but was held back due to the pandemic. It's based on the best-selling novel by Dan Mallory, writing under the pseudonym A.J. Finn, which stirred controversy in the literary world when it was published in 2018. Our film critic Justin Chang has this review.
TV & VideosPosted by
Chicago Sun-Times

‘The Story of Late Night’: CNN smartly recaps seven decades of TV after dark

Back in the antenna-on-the-rooftop days, when I was 12 and 13 and 14, prime-time television wasn’t very cool. Sure, you had a few hipster-relevant efforts such as “Room 222” and “Good Times” and the breakthrough powerhouse “All in the Family,” but there was also a whole lot of “The Brady Bunch” and “Lotsa Luck” and “Ironside” and “Tony Orlando & Dawn” and “Gunsmoke” and “Here’s Lucy.” Laugh tracks and corn abounded. I had no use for much of that stuff.
New York City, NYObserver

CNN’s ‘Story of Late Night’ Pumps the Heart of TV’s Most Beloved Format

Late night television is historically topical, fresh and current and yet there’s a timeless element to the genre that has kept it at the forefront of the small screen for more than six decades. Opening monologues and celebrity guests are of the moment, but the idea of “Late Night” is a foundation of the very medium it now populates. Over the years, various hosts have established the mainstays of the genre, perfecting the formula, while others have challenged its form and function within reason. CNN’s The Story of Late Night, premiering Sunday at 9pm ET, and its companion podcast Behind the Desk, tracks the embryonic stages of this now well-worn TV territory, and its fluid evolutions over the last 60 years.
TV & Videoskunr.org

'Attenborough's Journey' Salutes The Broadcaster With A Passion For Nature

This is FRESH AIR. I'm TV critic David Bianculli, sitting in for Terry Gross. Last month, Netflix premiered a new documentary, "Life In Color With David Attenborough," in which TV's longest-running nature host employed infrared cameras and other new technologies to show us how other creatures see the world. It was a breathtaking documentary series, the latest from a man who hosted his first nature series in the 1950s for the BBC, back when that TV network was in black and white. Since then, Sir David Attenborough has won BAFTA Awards, the British equivalent of our Emmys, for programs filmed not only in black and white, but in color, high-def, 3D and, most recently, 4K. This Saturday, on what will be the exact date of his 95th birthday, the pioneering filmmaker is being saluted with a new BBC America special called "Attenborough's Journey." And what a journey it's been, as narrator Jo Unwin establishes at the start.
TV & VideosNPR

From 'Designing Women' To 'Hacks', Jean Smart's Career Is Still Going Strong

This is FRESH AIR. I'm Terry Gross. My guest, Jean Smart, has been getting roles that really show off what she can do. And as was recently noted in Entertainment Weekly, she excels at absolutely everything. In the TV series Fargo," she played the hardened matriarch of a crime family. Last year in the HBO series "Watchmen," she played an FBI agent. Now, she's co-starring in the HBO crime and family drama "Mare Of Easttown" as the mother of Kate Winslet's character. Her comedic timing was obvious in the '80s sitcom "Designing Women," and in the early 2000s, when she won two Emmys for her guest-starring role in "Frasier." This week, she returns to comedy in the new series "Hacks" which premieres Thursday on HBO Max.