Lady Gaga Opens Up About Becoming Pregnant, Suffering “Total Psychotic Break” After Being Raped at 19

By Allison Crist
msn.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleLady Gaga is divulging new details about being raped by a music producer when she was 19. The pop star, who first opened up about her sexual assault in a 2014 radio interview with Howard Stern, spoke candidly on Oprah Winfrey and Prince Harry’s new mental-health docuseries The Me You Can’t See, revealing that she became pregnant and suffered a “total psychotic break” after being raped by the unnamed producer 20 years older than her.

