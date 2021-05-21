newsbreak-logo
Montezuma County, CO

League of Women Voters of Montezuma County to host equine program

By DelSheree Gladden
the-journal.com
 1 day ago

League of Women Voters of Montezuma County will host a virtual program on equine assisted learning at 10 a.m. June 12 on Zoom. Lynne Howarth, executive director of Medicine Horse Center in Mancos, will discuss the center and its services. She will highlight how, for the past 21 years, the programs of the center have served community youths and adults to help them understand how their thoughts, feelings and behaviors affect each relationship in their lives.

