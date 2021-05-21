newsbreak-logo
Trial results show upadacitinib to be the most effective treatment for atopic dermatitis

By Emily Henderson, B.Sc.
News-Medical.net
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleThe findings of a clinical trial by Trinity College Dublin researchers of treatment for atopic dermatitis have been published today in The Lancet journal (Friday, 21st May, 2021). Results of the clinical trial at the School of Medicine, Trinity College and St James's Hospital, Dublin have shown the drug upadacitinib to be the most effective treatment to date for this chronic, relapsing inflammatory condition. The research is vital as there is an unmet need which exists for therapies that provide remission of symptoms in moderate-to-severe atopic dermatitis.

