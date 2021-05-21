The Narrative: Low Fives, Burying the Lead and Third Pair, Don’t Care

Tuch scored twice on five shots and added two hits in Tuesday's 3-1 win over the Wild in Game 2. Tuch put the Golden Knights ahead with his goal at 17:19 of the second period. He added an insurance marker on the power play in the third. The 25-year-old has logged eight shots on net and six hits in addition to his pair of goals through two playoff games. As long as Max Pacioretty (undisclosed) is out, Tuch is likely to see a top-six assignment.