NHL

The Narrative: Low Fives, Burying the Lead and Third Pair, Don’t Care

By Japers' Rink
chatsports.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleDuring the regular season the, Washington Capitals scored 131 goals at five-on-five (2.3 per game), one great Alex Ovechkin night behind League-leading Vegas’s total of 135. Through three playoff games (really ten periods and change), they’re just a bit below that pace, having managed six tallies at fives, though they’re scoring rate is off by a more significant amount (2.16 goals-for per sixty minutes at five-on-five after clicking at a 2.89 mark during the regular season, a 25 percent drop).

