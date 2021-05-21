Bitcoin is ‘a con,’ declares media luminary Barry Diller

As the city wakes up and masks come off, here comes news that something else has happened while we’ve been in lockdown: Construction has been completed on Barry Diller’s long-gestating, once-declared-dead-but-soon-resurrected “floating island” on the West Side, and it officially opened to the public today. For eight years now, the media mogul has planned it, pushed it, and paid for most of it, and is so closely associated with it that, for a while, it was nicknamed Diller Island. It’s officially called Little Island, and Diller, who is 79, is so proud of it that, last week, he biked down from the Upper East Side — he always bikes there if he can, he says, noting that “the last few days, freezing and windy, I thought I was gonna get blown into the river” — to show it off.